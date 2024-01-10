Delhi: Minister meets kin of Covid warrior, hands over cheque of Rs 1 cr

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot met the family of Covid warrior Dr Perpetua Minz Tigga and handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as financial assistance.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of the Corona warrior and assured them of all possible help from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

He said that the Kejriwal government will always stand with the families of Covid warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives.

While acknowledging that no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the Minister said that this ‘Samman Rashi’ is a way for the Kejriwal government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these Corona warriors.

He expressed his gratitude to all the Corona warriors who have served the people while laying their own lives at stake.

The deceased, Dr Tigga, held the position of Chief Medical Officer (SAG) at the Mother and Child Welfare Centre, Tilak Nagar. At the time of her passing on May 3, 2021, she was 65 years old. Having dedicated herself to patient care since 1993, she succumbed to a Covid infection contracted while on duty.

“Late Dr Perpetua Minz Tigga was a hardworking and dedicated doctor. I can understand the pain and grief of his family. While we cannot bring him back, I, on behalf of the Delhi government, have provided him with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore,” said Gahlot.