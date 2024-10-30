Decks cleared for recruiting 575 lecturers in JK

In line with the commitment of the Omar Abdullah- led government to provide jobs to unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the minister for education, Sakeena Masood, has approved the proposal for filling 575 vacant posts of lecturers in the education department.

An official spokesman said that the minister approved advertisement of 575 vacant posts of 10+2 Lecturers under direct quota in 24 streams of the school education department for recruitment.

These posts, vacant for several years, have been referred to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for recruitment under fast track basis to address the pressing need of qualified teaching staff for higher secondary institutions.

Advertisement

Speaking on this development, Sakeena Masood maintained that the government is committed to the promises made to the public, especially educated youth. “Within fifteen days of our government formation, we have taken the decision to address the long pending demands of educated youth”, she stated, adding that the recruitment process for these posts will begin shortly and the recruiting agency has been tasked to complete the process within a time bound manner.

She also said that other departments have also been asked to consolidate the number of vacant posts, both gazetted and non-gazetted, so that they can be sent to recruiting agencies for filling at the earliest. She added that other issues like timely promotion of principals, in-charge lecturers, teachers, masters and other staff is also being looked into. Directions have been given for timely conduct of DPCs for career progression of the employees, she added.