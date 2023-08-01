DD Sports to air State Final Rounds of Fit India Quiz 2022 starting Aug 1

The State final rounds of the Fit India Quiz 2022 starting from August 1 will be aired on Doordarshan Sports.

There will be a total of 36 episodes, one for each State. The episodes will be aired 11am each day while the first episode will be of Madhya Pradesh’s finals. The episodes will also be uploaded on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in a release on Monday. A total of 4 teams from each State competed in the State final rounds of the 2nd edition of the Fit India Quiz. The teams that qualified for the State finals were the top-performing teams from the district and zonal rounds.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on July 23 felicitated 72 school students across 36 States and UTs for moving on to the National rounds.

The winning school from each State/UT received total prize money of Rs 2.5 Lakh, while the team of 2 students from the School was awarded a total of Rs 25,000. The State 1st Runner-up School received prize money of Rs 1 Lakh and the students a total of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the State 2nd Runner-up School got a cash award of Rs 50,000 and the participating students bagging a total of Rs 5,000, as per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Advertisement

The 2nd edition of the Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz for Schools was launched on 29th August last year on the eve of the National Sports Day by Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the success of the 1st edition of the Fit India Quiz, the second edition received a massive response. The 2nd edition of the quiz has seen a massive participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools across 702 districts of India. In comparison, the first edition of the Fit India Quiz saw a total participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools. It also amounted to a 70% increase in the number of students participating in the second edition of the quiz as compared to the first edition.