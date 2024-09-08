Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives for talks with PM Modi

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi this evening on a three-day visit to India.

He was received at the airport by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and senior India and UAE officials at the airport.

”A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Advertisement

This is his first visit to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He is accompanied by several UAE ministers and a business delegation.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. The Crown Prince is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education and culture.

The visit of the Crown Prince will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, the MEA said.