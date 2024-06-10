Court gives relief to Azam Khan in 4th case of Dungarpur incident

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan received relief from the court in the fourth case of the Dungarpur incident here on Monday.

The MP-MLA special court acquitted six people, including Mohammad Azam Khan, of the charges after the prosecution could not produce evidence to prove the crime.

Others acquitted include Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu, Shahzeb Khan, Barkat Ali, Imran, and his brother Ikram.

In the case, an FIR was registered against 10 people in Ganj Kotwali, out of which the files of three were separated and one person died during the hearing of the case.

In 2019, a total of 12 cases were registered against Azam Khan for the Dungarpur incident. While Khan was convicted in two cases, he was acquitted in two others, including that of today.

According to this case, during the SP regime, shelter homes were built in Dungarpur near the police line in Rampur. There were already houses built here for some people, which were demolished in 2016 on the grounds that they were built on government land. The affected people filed cases in Ganj Kotwali in the year 2019 after the BJP government came to power.

In separate cases filed on behalf of 12 people, it is alleged that at the behest of Azam Khan, a minister in the SP government, the police and the SP forcibly vacated their houses to build shelter homes in the colony. Their belongings were looted while their houses were bulldozed and demolished.

Azam Khan was not named in these cases earlier, but based on the arrest of other accused and their statements, the police also made Azam Khan an accused.

In this case, Dungarpur resident Guddu Khan had said in the FIR lodged at Ganj Kotwali that he had a house built in 50 yards of Dungarpur, in which he was living with his wife and children. On December 6, 2016, at 2 pm, the then CO City Aale Hasan Khan, Azam Khan’s media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Shanu, Shahzeb Khan, Jal Nigam Engineer Parvez Alam, Inspector Firoz Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, resident Fathe Khan, Imran Khan and Ikram Khan entered his house.

He was not at home when they started abusing his wife and children. Firoz Khan, Barkat Ali, Imran, and Parvez also molested the wife. The wife somehow saved her honor and ran away from there. After this, all the people who entered the house looted gold and silver jewelery and Rs 3000.

Ale Hasan and Inspector Firoz Khan were threatening people that if they complained, they would send them to jail on false charges of charas. After this, a bulldozer was started on his house.