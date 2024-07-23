Court grants bail to Atishi in defamation case

Delhi Minister Atishi was granted bail by a Delhi court, after furnishing the bail bond, in a defamation case filed by the Delhi BJP spokesperson.

The minister personally appeared before the court in connection with the case dating back to April this year over the allegations she made against the saffron party of trying to poach AAP legislators.

The magistrate granted her bail in the bailable offence on a bail bond of ₹20,000 and one surety of the same amount.

Advertisement

The hearing in the matter is listed for August 8, for scrutiny of documents and arguments on framing of notice (Charges), as reported by a news agency.

The AAP leader appeared virtually before the court regarding the matter last time.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who filed the defamation case, said the case is related to allegations levelled by her that the BJP is trying to poach her party’s MLAs by allegedly offering bribes, thereby damaging the reputation of BJP and its workers.

He said that the minister physically appearing and taking bail from the Court in the matter filed by him is like winning the first round of a legal battle by bringing the case to the trial stage.

He further claimed that soon she would apologise to BJP workers as legally she has no grounds to justify her false and derogatory statement, Kapoor added.

“Even today her Counsel tried for a long adjournment but the Court allowed only a two-week adjournment and the case will now come up for scrutiny of documents and arguments on 8th August 2024,” the BJP leader said.

“She has lost the case politically and morally too as today she came to Court all alone with a personal surety. No leader of AAP stood up for her as even a bail surety,” the Delhi BJP spokesperson added.