Couple found dead in Gujarat’s Vadodara

The Vadodara Police have initiated a probe after a couple was found dead inside their sixth-floor apartment at a residential colony in the Gotri area of the city.

The bodies were discovered late on Friday night, and the deceased have been identified as Ashish Mane and his wife Aarti. The matter is still under investigation.

The couple leaves behind a two-and-a-half-year-old son, who has been entrusted to the care of Ashish’s family. The bodies have been sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at SSG Hospital.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem report reveal that Aarti died due to asphyxia and displayed “visible marks” indicating manual strangulation. The Gotri police, responsible for investigating the case, disclosed that Ashish allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life. The incident took place after 6 p.m. when Ashish, who worked as an executive at a city bank, returned home from work.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and plan to charge Ashish with murder. The investigation is still ongoing as authorities work to uncover the full details surrounding this tragic incident in Gotri.

The police were alerted about the distressing situation when neighbors called for assistance late on Friday evening. Inspector MK Gurjar of Gotri police station stated, “The couple’s toddler son would often visit their neighbors’ home in the evenings. Following their routine, he went outside through an unlatched door and spent time with them. When the neighbors entered the flat to return the child to his mother, they made the shocking discovery of Ashish hanging and Aarti’s dead body. They immediately contacted the police.” No suicide note has been recovered from the apartment.

Neighbours have provided valuable insights into the couple’s relationship, revealing that Ashish’s suspicious nature had caused marital discord.

According to the neighbors, the couple frequently quarreled as Ashish would often suspect Aarti of being unfaithful. He would lock his wife and child inside the house while he went to work, only unlocking the door upon his return. Close neighbors have mentioned that there were no signs of a fight on Friday evening.