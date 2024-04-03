Congress nominates Munish Tamang for Darjeeling

The Congress has finally fielded Dr Munish Tamang, ex-national president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), from Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

Immediately after the announcement, when a section of Congress and Left activists jointly started wall writing as a part of election campaigning, the Hill-based Congress leader Binoy Tamang, who is the general secretary of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, said that he would not extend support to Dr Tamang.

Significantly, the Congress was strategically waiting for a heavyweight candidate to take on both the TMC and the BJP candidates for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat as it was learnt that either Binoy Tamang or Hill-based Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards may contest from Darjeeling.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Mr Edwards joined the INDIA Bloc and introduced Dr Munish Tamang, who joined the Congress a few days ago.

As Dr Tamang joined the Congress on 29 March as a possible candidate for Darjeeling LS seat, the Congress leader Binoy Tamang protested against the decision to offer a ticket to the ex national president of BGP.

“I still stand by the promise I made on 29 March 2024. I will not support and help Dr Munish Tamang in any situations. I strongly condemn Ajoy Edwards and Munish Tamang for insulting all the Congressmen of Darjeeling Hills and as well as in Bengal by adopting the wrong policies.”

“I know who encouraged Dr Tamang and even I know a few leaders, who misled the Congress High Command. I will divulge the matter at an appropriate time how the party leaders ready organisation and another section comes by parachute for a ticket to contest elections,” Mr Tamang added.

On the other hand, Dr Munish Tamang said: “I thank the Indian National Congress and its leadership for trusting me with this huge responsibility. Darjeeling will reject the politics of corruption, oppression, and lies. I will now be among the people. The people of Darjeeling will win.”