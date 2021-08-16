Commercial flights from Kabul airport cancelled

All commercial flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Kabul have been canceled in the wake of Taliban takeover triggering widespread chaos, said a statement of Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority released on Monday. “All the flights from Kabul airport have been temporarily canceled and the passengers should not come to the airport until informed,” the statement said.

The cancellation of the flights took place in the wake of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban on Sunday and the mass migration of Afghans amid fear, reports Xinhua news agency.

The civil aviation authority in the statement expressed hope for early restoration of normalcy, noting that the massive rushing of passengers to the airport in the chaotic situation could lead to looting and other disorderly situation. The civil aviation authority has been trying to resume the flights as soon as possible, the statement said.

Taliban meanwhile in a statement told Kabul residents that their lives and properties are safe and they can carry on their works.

Meanwhile, the first Czech evacuation flight has taken off from Kabul’s international airport and landed in Prague. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said 46 people were on board Monday’s flight.

They included Czech nationals, the Afghan staffers at the Czech embassy and Afghan interpreters who helped the Czech armed forces during NATO missions together with their families. Babis didn’t immediately provide more details. It’s not clear how many such flights will follow.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted that given the deteriorating situation at Kabul’s airport, it was “a miracle” that the Czech flight managed to take off.

In an earlier joint statement, the U.S. Pentagon and State Department said the American military would take over air traffic control at the airport.

Thousands of Afghans, fearing a return to the Taliban’s brutal rule, are trying to flee the country through Hamid Karzai International Airport. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people racing across the tarmac as U.S. soldiers fired warning shots in the air.