Around 3,200 people are taking part in clinical trials in Europe which have been launched to test four possible experimental treatments against the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19.

French public health research body Inserm said in a statement on Sunday, “The trials will study four treatments namely remdesivir, lopinavir and ritonavir in combination, the latter being administered with or without interferon beta and hydroxychloroquine.”

According to the statement, the 3,200 people taking part in the study will be taken from hospitalised patients with COVID-19 infection and are expected to be drawn from Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands, reported news agency AFP.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus disease reached 14,641 on Monday and 336,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

In Europe, as Italy is the worst hit due to Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Spain is extending its 15-day state of emergency with the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announcing that he would ask the parliament to extend the emergency until April 11 During this period, people are restricted to go out of their homes unless it is for emergency or essential needs.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel began her self-quarintine at home after a doctor who treated her tested positive COVID-19.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes China’s battle with the Coronavirus offers a beacon of hope, but others question whether Beijing’s strategy can be followed by other countries – particularly Western democracies.

China has reported only one new local infection over the past four days, a seemingly remarkable turnaround given the chaos that surrounded the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan.