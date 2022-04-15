Clashes break out at Al-Aqsa compound amid festivities in Jerusalem

Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, officials said.

As per witnesses, Palestinian demonstrators began pelting stones at Israeli security forces for firing rubber bullets at them. “Seven injured people were taken to hospital for treating their upper body injuries,” a health official said.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and is referred to as the Temple Mount by the Jews. Violent clashes between the two groups had erupted last year too, when Ramzan for Muslims and Passover for Jews concided and the Jews went to visit the compound the same day as the Muslims, BBC reported.

In May 2021, Hamas had fired rockets towards Jerusalem following clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque, which resulted into a devastating 11-day war.

Friday’s clashes come after three weeks of violence and rising tensions in the Jewish state. Even though, before Ramzam this year, high level meetings between Israeli and Palestinian officials were held to ensure peace and religious liberty but their agreements could not prevent these attacks in Israel, since March 22, that claimed 14 lives, BBC reported.

At least four attacks have been carried out since March 22, two by Israeli Arab citizens which were linked to the Islamic State (IS) group and two other in Tel Aviv’s Bnei Brak by Palestinian gunmen from Jenin.