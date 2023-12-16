Hamas claims rocket attack in Jerusalem

Rocket sirens sounded at sunset Friday in Jerusalem and several nearby cities, including Bet Shemesh.

Loud explosions echoed in the centre of Jerusalem and Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted the rocket, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli media reported that the alarms sounded after a long-range rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The rocket attack was later claimed by Hamas’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades.

At least six rockets were launched towards Jerusalem, according to the Israeli military, with three being intercepted and the others having landed away from populous zones.

Israel’s emergency rescue service Magen David Adom said that one rocket fell into open ground in Beit Shemesh, causing damage to henhouses in the area, and falling shrapnels also hit a high-voltage wire.