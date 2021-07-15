China’s Yunnan province reported five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and seven imported ones amid an ongoing resurgence, the local health commission said on Thursday.

Among the locally transmitted cases, two were identified in nucleic acid testing in Ruili city, while the other three were registered in Longchuan county under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture that borders Myanmar, reports Xinhua news agency.

All of the imported cases arrived in Yunnan from Myanmar between 29 June and 13 July.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while under quarantine, said the commission.

The province also reported one imported asymptomatic case.

All the infected persons have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 171 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 66 locally transmitted cases.

There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China’s border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since 4 July.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 119,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,595 deaths.

The country has administered 1,387,086,577 vaccine doses against Covid-19 till date.