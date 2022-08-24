Delhi reports 945 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

Delhi on Wednesday reported 945 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 959 reported on the previous day, while there were six more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 5.55 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,310, out of which 2,972 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,285 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,65,600, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,96,352 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,442.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 277.

A total of 17,024 new tests — 12,046 RT-PCR and 4,978 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,52,626 while 33,421 vaccines were administered – 2,398 first doses, 5,797 second doses, and 25,226 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,63,05,339, according to the health bulletin.