No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday across the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission on Monday.

Seventeen confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, the commission said in its daily report, a media report said.

Of the imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, two in Fujian and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Sunday, a total of 24 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,048, including 237 patients who were still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Chinese authorities have rolled out mass testing for hundreds of thousands of people in the port city of Dalian.

A second wave of mass testing was also launched in Xinjiang’s Urumqi in July to detect residents who had previously tested false negative.