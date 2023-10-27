China and Pak joint drill with an eye on Israel-Hamas war

Mid-November will see a joint naval exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani military, with an eye on the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas. Along with the Pakistan Navy, Chinese warships and submarines are heading towards the Persian Gulf.

India, meanwhile, has been keeping an eye on these developments virtually. India tracked China’s Type 039 submarine, known as the Song-class, and saw it cross into the Indian Ocean. As per information, the Chinese submarine is expected to join the Pakistan Navy in the Persian Gulf.

India is using its P-8I anti-submarine warfare plane to monitor the movements. Predator drones and other tools were also employed.

Senior government sources said that “the Chinese Navy’s warships, including a destroyer, frigate, and a tanker vessel, are in the Persian Gulf since early October after the 45th Anti Piracy Escort Force was given anti-piracy duties.”

The source further stated that the three vessels in the Persian Gulf belonged to the 44th anti-piracy force, which had been stationed there since May 2023 under the name 44th APEF.

A submarine support vessel accompanied the Chinese submarine that India was tracking in order to provide operational support from a remote area.

The warships from China and Pakistan might venture further into the Persian Gulf to keep an eye on the US warships that have been stationed there ever since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 in a multi-pronged surprise strike.