Ever since making his debut against India in 2018, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has shown signs that he has it in him to finish as one of the best in the business. But to return from the sidelines and bowl your side to victories in international cricket is never easy and the pacer feels a lot of credit for his showing in recent times goes to bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

“He is very supportive, he encourages me to play the way I think, so as a bowler I feel really comfortable with executing my plans,” Ngidi said in a Cricket South Africa audio.

“I never feel as though he will not agree with what I am saying. He has been there before, he has been in situations where you have the ball and you have to deviate from the game-plan. He has got a lot of knowledge, and was a very skilful bowler. It has helped my cricket a lot.”

But Ngidi feels that he can still do a lot better than what he has done since making a return to the international arena.

“I would rate it (the season) at about a six (out of 10). It was good, but to me it was still not good enough. There were a few games I could have gone for less runs. I did pick up a few wickets, but it is not the finished product. I still feel I can deliver a whole lot more and be a whole lot better,” he pointed.