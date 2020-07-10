Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has hit out at former South African players who have criticized the stand taken by Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi over the #BlackLivesMatter stand. Sammy, who was one of the early ones from the cricketing circuit to speak on the issue, took to Twitter to express his views.

“The fact that some past players have an issue with @NgidiLungi stance on #blacklivesmatter movement is actually the reason why we are still here today saying black lives matter. Smfh #standupbrother we here with u,” the former Windies all-rounder wrote.

Notably, former South African cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar have slammed Ngidi for his support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, stating that the pacer should also speak up against the attacks on white farmers in the country rather than only speaking about racism.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement gained momentum after the death of an African-American man named George Floyd when a police officer pressed his knee on his neck, strangulating him to death.