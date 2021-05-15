Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that there are significant racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Vaccination rates among Black, Hispanic and Asian people are lower than those for the number of White people, and “these groups represent a smaller share of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 than their share of the US population overall”, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing the CDC data.

Black people, accounting for 12.4 percent of the US population, represent 8.5 percent of those fully vaccinated, and Hispanic people, making up 17 percent of the country’s total population, make up 11 per cent of those fully vaccinated.

The gap among Asian people is smaller, making up 5.3 percent of those fully vaccinated against 5.8 percent of the population, according to the CDC data.

White people account for 61.2 per cent of the US population but 65.8 percent of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the data showed.