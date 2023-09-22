Canadian Hindus write to minister against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s rant of ‘leave Canada’

Hindus in Canada have written to Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of public safety, to express their disapproval of recent remarks made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the outlawed pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The development happened in the midst of a serious diplomatic stalemate between India and Canada following the death of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar from the Khalistani movement.

Pannun vowed to force Hindu Indo-Canadians to leave Canada and return to India in a video that went viral. You have renounced your allegiance to Canada and the Canadian Constitution, Hindu Indo-Canadians. You are traveling to India. Go to India instead of Canada, he advised.

The letter from the Canadian Hindus encouraged Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to label Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat as a hate crime.

They claimed that since Trudeau stated that Canadian investigative agencies were looking into a “potential link” between Indian operatives and the murder of Nijjar, tensions have risen.

Additionally, they said that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his Khalistani allies frequently voiced their opinions and intended to harm anybody who did not share their worldview.

The letter claimed, “These threats have now manifested within Canada and it is vital that the Canadian government does not downplay their significance.

The Canadian Hindus claimed that Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau had previously justified the Khalistan referendum-related incidents “as matters of freedom of expression.” The community pleaded with them to deal with the danger Gurpatwant Singh Pannun posed to Indo-Canadian residents.