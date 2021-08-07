Cambodia lifts travel ban on passengers from India

Cambodia has decided to lift a ban on passengers from India after the latter country has witnessed a drop in new coronavirus cases, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the lifting of the ban, Bunheng said late Friday night, adding that the removal will take effect from Saturday onwards, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Southeast Asian country banned all Indian nationals and foreign passengers travelling through India from entering Cambodia in late April to curb the spread of the Covid Delta variant.

Cambodia is under a third wave of pandemic since February 20.

It has so far registered a total of 80,813 confirmed cases, with 1,526 fatalities and 74,045 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.