Both sides need to engage to end the war, PM Modi tells Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held detailed discussion with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to work out “innovative solutions,” with broad acceptability for early restoration of peace.

During his day-long visit to Ukraine, the prime minister had prolonged discussions with President Zelenskyy on various issues including bilateral relations and trade, but the two leaders spent most of their time together discussing the conflict situation. Mr Modi embraced Mr Zelenskyy when the two met.

The two leaders expressed readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, and agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, briefing media on the PM’s engagements in Kyiv, said this was the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992. He said the two leaders had convivial and constructive discussions.

Much of their talks were on the war, he said. Mr Modi has already spelt out India’s position that this was not an era of war, Mr Jaishankar said. India’s essential message was India was willing to do “whatever we can” to achieve the objective of ending the war, he said. Any exercise for peace to be productive will have to involve both sides, is the Indian view, he said.

The prime minister underlined dialogue and diplomacy are the key, and most recently he has said the solution will not come out of the battlefield, the External Affairs Minister said. The civilian and humanitarian toll is particularly distressing; it is India’s view that the two sides need to engage to find a solution.

During his talks with President Zelenskyy, Mr Modi shared widespread sentiments in the global South about the repercussions of the conflict for them. The prime minister shared with him his talks with Russia’s President Putin in Moscow in July. Mr Modi also sought the Ukraine President’s assessment of the ground situation and the diplomatic scenario.

Mr Zelenskyy spoke on both issues and about taking forward the global peace summit regarding Ukraine. The two leaders had detailed discussions on various issues including military, food and energy, as well as conceivable pathways to peace and conflict resolution.

Ukraine wanted India’s continued involvement in the peace summit efforts, and what could be effective ways to take the discussions forward, for which there can be multiple possibilities. The discussions were detailed open and constructive, Mr Jaishankar said. India attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.

The Ukrainian side welcomed such participation by India and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian participation in the next Peace Summit, a Joint Statement issued at the end of Mr Modi’s visit said.

Mr Jaishankar said four agreements were signed during Mr Modi’s visit, covering community development, drug control standards, cultural exchanges and agriculture. This was the first time an Indian PM came to Ukraine and an invitation has been extended to Mr Zelenskyy to visit India and he may do it as per his convenience.

He said India has in the past provided humanitarian assistance of 17 consignments of medical supplies. On Friday, the Prime Minister presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes to the Ukraine government. The Cubes with a total weight of 22 tonnes will help in expeditious treatment of the injured and contribute to saving precious lives.

Each cube has the capacity to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts.

On defence cooperation, the two leaders agreed to continue to work towards facilitating a stronger relationship between the defence entities in both countries, including through joint collaborations and partnerships for manufacturing in India and cooperation in emerging areas.

The two sides agreed to hold the 2nd meeting of the Indian-Ukrainian Joint Working Group on Military-Technical Cooperation, established under the 2012 Defence Cooperation Agreement, in the near future in India.

They agreed to explore the possibility of involvement of Indian companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery, in a suitable manner. Ukraine reiterated its support for India’s permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council, the Joint Statement said.

The prime minister visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv, accompanied by Mr Zelenskyy. Mr Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. The Prime Minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Kyiv.