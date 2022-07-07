Boris Johnson likely to submit his resignation from Conservative Party

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK will resign as leader of the country’s Conservative Party on Thursday following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members.

However, Johnson will continue as Prime Minister until later this year.

Soon, a Conservative leadership race will take place for the position of a new Prime Minister. It will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October.

Regarding the resignation, the BBC quoted a Downing Street spokesperson as saying, “The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.”

He had vowed to “keep going” following a wave of resignations from the government over his leadership but has now decided to step down.

Besides, earlier on Thursday, Caroline Johnson resigned as vice chair of the Conservative Party. Nadhim Zahawi, who was given the job less than 48 hours ago and Michelle Donelan, who were only appointed as the Chancellor and Education Secretary respectively on Tuesday, have also quit.

In his resignation letter, Zahawi said he had “made clear to the Prime Minister” that he should “leave with dignity”, the BBC reported.

In her resignation letter, Donelan said that “I see no way that you (Johnson) continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way this is only possible, is for those of us who remain in cabinet to force your hand”.

Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also stepped down.

Two of the biggest resignations on Tuesday were that of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak from the post of Chancellor and Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid as the Secretary of State for Health.

Javid said he can no longer serve in Johnson’s government in “good conscience” as he has “lost confidence” in the Prime Minister.