British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his regret for not being able to visit India as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade in view of the growing crisis in his country caused by the new strain of virus.

A statement issued by Boris Johnson’s office said he told Modi that it was important for him to remain in the UK so that he could address the crisis.

The UK recently imposed a nation-wide lockdown till mid-February to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, especially after the emergence of the mutated strain.

Johnson hoped that he will able to visit India in the first half of 2021 and ahead of the UK’s G-7 Summit that Modi is due to attend as a guest.

The two leaders underlined their commitment to their bilateral relationship and to continuing to build on the collaboration between the two countries.

Sources in New Delhi said Modi conveyed to Johnson his understanding of the exceptional situation and hoped that the UK would overcome the Covid-19 challenge.