Beijing airports hit record high in tax refunds for overseas travelers

In the first four months of this year, the customs of two major airports in Beijing processed departure tax refund applications for overseas travelers totaling approximately 369 million yuan (about 51.36 million U.S. dollars), up 79.41 percent year on year, setting a new record high for the same period in history, according to Beijing Customs.

The 24-hour visa-free transit policy has significantly boosted the number of foreigners visiting China, the municipal customs said.

From January to April, Beijing Customs handled 7.07 million inbound and outbound passengers, up 22.3 percent year on year.

Additionally, the customs authorities oversaw 40,622 inbound and outbound flights at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, a 23.9-percent year-on-year increase.

As China continues to optimize its tax refund policy for overseas visitors, the potential for inbound tourism consumption is being fully realized. During this year’s May Day holiday, the number of tax refund applications processed at the two Beijing airports increased by 105.14 percent year on year, while the total refund amount surged by 155.81 percent compared to the same period last year, data from Beijing Customs shows.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve observed a significant increase in inbound foreign travelers, which is clearly reflected in our tax refund processing volumes,” said a staff member with the customs of Beijing Capital International Airport.

“During peak shifts, we handled up to 50 to 60 refund claims — a substantial rise compared to previous periods.”

The customs of Beijing Capital International Airport now has multiple tax refund counters in departure areas, which has helped streamline processing amid rising demand. Meanwhile, Beijing Customs is working closely with tax authorities, tourism officials and Capital Airports Holdings Co., Ltd., to publicize tax refund procedures via airport media, multimedia systems, and official new media platforms.