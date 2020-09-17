The income tax department on Wednesday said that refunds of over Rs 1.06 lakh crore have so far been issued to more than 30 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 15.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 31,741 crore issued to 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 74,729 crore to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers.

It is worth mentioning that the finance ministry had earlier said that keeping in mind the ongoing economic crisis led by the pandemic-induced lockdown, emphasis was laid on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles and has been clearing up pending tax refunds