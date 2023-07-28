Bangladesh BD SSC Result 2023 Link (OUT) Board-Wise

Bangladesh’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and comparable tests were administered from April 30 through May 28, 2023. The results have been released as of today, July 28, 2023. Check the BD SSC Result 2023 here.

Educationboardresults.gov.bd is the official website for viewing Education Board Bangladesh results. Prospects must give their roll and registration ranges in order to check the results.

BD SSC Result 2023

The outcomes may be seen on the websites of the various training forums.

To verify the results, applicants must put in their registration number and roll number. The results are available in both PDF and picture formats. The SSC exams are a significant turning point in Bangladeshi college students’ academic careers. If a student is able to continue their study at superior secondary faculties or institutions depends on the results of those exams.

2,222,386 candidates took the exams under the direction of the National Examination Board (NEB), including 1,203,482 men and 1,018,904 women. A pass rate of about 85% is anticipated.