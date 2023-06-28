Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb Hosted by Ryan Gosling

In an exciting marketing move ahead of the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie directed by Greta Gerwig, an intriguing opportunity has emerged on Airbnb. A unique listing invites guests to experience a remarkable stay at none other than Barbie’s legendary Malibu DreamHouse.

This all-pink mansion is hosted by Ken, portrayed by the talented Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film, and embodies the essence of the iconic Barbie playset brought to life. The house presents a vibrant atmosphere that instantly captivates fans.

During their stay, guests will have the privilege of accessing Ken’s remarkable wardrobe to find their perfect beach attire. Additionally, they will be treated to a set of yellow-and-pink roller skates and a surfboard, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the Barbie lifestyle.

Upon arrival, a dedicated concierge will warmly welcome guests, providing a comprehensive tour of the property and ensuring their utmost comfort throughout the stay. From arranging meals to familiarizing guests with the various amenities, the concierge is committed to delivering an unforgettable experience.

The Malibu DreamHouse boasts an array of impressive features, including an inviting infinity pool, a scenic wraparound balcony offering breathtaking views, an outdoor dance floor for lively entertainment, and a dedicated workout area for those seeking to stay active.

This innovative marketing strategy is not the first time a Hollywood film has brought its iconic setting into the realm of real estate during promotional campaigns. Last December, Netflix showcased a fictional $450 million Zillow listing for the spectacular mansion featured in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” capturing the imagination of audiences.

“Barbie” stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Set to hit theaters on July 21, the film delves into the exciting journey of Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively, as they venture beyond the confines of Barbie Land to explore the wonders of the “real world.”

To commemorate the release of “Barbie” and celebrate the empowerment of girls, Airbnb pledges a one-time donation to Save the Children, further exemplifying their commitment to supporting meaningful causes.

This extraordinary opportunity to stay at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is a testament to the immense popularity and enduring cultural significance of the iconic Barbie brand, offering fans an unforgettable experience and a chance to be a part of the excitement surrounding the upcoming film release.