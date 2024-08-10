Bangladesh turmoil: Fresh protests erupt as students demand Chief Justice’s resignation

Bangladesh continues to grapple with intense political turmoil as fresh protests erupted on Saturday, with students demanding Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan’s resignation.

Hundreds of students surrounded the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and all other judges. They gave the judges one hour ultimatum to tender their resignations or face the siege of their residences.

The violent protests, which forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country, have rapidly spread to the judiciary, with students accusing the judges of collusion and conspiracy.

The fresh protests were triggered after Chief Justice Hassan called a full-court meeting without consulting the newly established interim government.

On Saturday, protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Dhaka, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and seven judges of the Appellate Division.

They vowed to continue their peaceful demonstrations until their demands were met, even as the military was deployed to secure the court premises.

Amidst mounting pressure, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan announced his decision to resign, citing concerns for the safety of judges across the country, according to local english daily The Daily Star. However, Hassan emphasized that his resignation would follow the necessary formalities, stating, “There are some formalities for the resignation. Completing those, I will send my resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin by this evening.” Advertisement

The students-led protests in Bangladesh have already resulted in significant violence across the country. According to reports, at least 232 people have been killed in clashes since Sheikh Hasina fled the country, bringing the total death toll over the past 23 days to 560.