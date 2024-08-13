BSF calls for protection of Indian citizens and minorities in Bangladesh

BSF authorities have called for the protection of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

Lauding the Border Guard Bangladesh’s role in preventing Bangladeshi nationals from crossing the border, the BSF said the force has not only been cooperating with the BSF on International border operations but also taking all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in the neighboring state in collaboration with their civil authorities, the border guarding force said.

Besides, in order to reach out to counterpart up to Border Out Posts and company level, both the border guarding forces, have had around 83 flag meetings at various levels in last 3 days.

Besides, both the border guarding forces had around 241 simultaneous coordinating patrolling in vulnerable border area of Eastern Command AOR(area of responsibility).

In above bilateral field meetings, matters related to border security and other mutual interests have also been discussed.

Also, commanders devised channels for effective coordinated mechanism to share real time information on various operational matters with BGB.

Besides, 232 meetings have also been conducted with the Indian villagers residing along the International border of Eastern Command to make them aware about prevalent situation on Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

BSF is in active communication with BGB at all levels through available channels to monitor security scenario and prepared to address any kind of unforeseen situation along Indo-Bangladesh border.

Earlier, on August 9, when a large number of Bangladesh nationals around 1500 in number had assembled near zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border inside Bangladesh then BGB made efforts with their civil authorities, to persuade them to return, the BSF said.

In accordance with the o directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a meeting of members to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh border was held on August 10.

Further, on directions of the Director General BSF, members of the committee made the communication with their counterparts.