In a bid to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Bangladesh has again extended the closure of educational institutions, except madrasas, until February 28, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Sunday.

Previously the closure was extended in phases till February 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bangladesh on March 16, 2020, first announced the closure of all the educational institutions in the country in an effort to halt the spread of the Covid-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the South Asian country, the overall infection tally has risen to 540,266 with 8,266 deaths.