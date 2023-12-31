Australia welcomes 2024 with dazzling fireworks extravaganza at Sydney Harbour | VIDEO

Thousands of revellers gathered at Sydney Harbour as Australia welcomed 2024 with dazzling fireworks extravaganza. The majestic fireworks show in Sydney was launched at midnight from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House and other buildings across the city.

According to local media reports, more than 8.5 tonnes of fireworks were planned for the displays at 9pm and 12am. This needed a 60-member crew and over 11 km of cable. An estimated USD 6.2 million were spent on the monumental fireworks display.

More than 425 million people believed to have watched the display live and from the across the world.

Advertisement

Australia and New Zealand are among the first major countries to ring in the New Year after Kiritimati Island, which is the first place to celebrate new year.

#WATCH | Australia celebrates the beginning of New Year 2024 with dazzling fireworks in Sydney (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/n4WEgn3R6Y — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities across the country ahead of the new year celebrations.

Heavy police deployment was seen around India Gate in Delhi, Gateway of India in Mumbai, where people expected to gather at 12:00 for new year celebrations.

In Bengaluru, police have imposed several restrictions and pubs and clubs have been asked to conclude their events by 1 am.

People have been urged to celebrate in a limit and police have been asked to remain vigilant about road rage and drink and driving incidents.

In Delhi, over 10,000 personnel have been deployed across the national capital to keep a check on traffic violations.

In Mumbai, the police has deployed a force of 2,051 officers and 11,500 enforcers across the city to keep a check on the New Year celebrations.