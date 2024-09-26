Logo

# World

ASEAN discusses developing socio-cultural community post-2025 strategic plan

Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here to discuss finalizing the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Post-2025 Strategic Plan.

IANS | New Delhi | September 26, 2024 11:46 am

Asean summit

They gathered in Lao capital Vientiane from Monday to Tuesday for the seventh meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group to develop the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to advance the development of the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, with a focus on completing outstanding tasks such as promoting and protecting human rights and formulating ASEAN’s perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the strategic plan’s progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

The draft ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan is expected to be submitted to the High-Level Task Force on the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 in November 2024.

