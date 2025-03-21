ADMM-Plus on counter-terrorism strategy concludes in New Delhi

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) of Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism (EWG on CT) concluded here. The two-day event witnessed the participation from ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN member states, and ADMM-Plus dialogue partners, focusing on evolving a comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism and extremism.

India and Malaysia have assumed co-chairmanship of the EWG on CT for the 2024-2027 cycle, taking over from Myanmar and Russia. During the meeting, both countries outlined their work plan for the current cycle, including the announcement of a Table-Top Exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a Field Training Exercise in India in 2027. These initiatives aim to enhance regional cooperation and preparedness in counter-terrorism operations.

The discussions held during the meeting emphasized the evolving nature of terrorism and the need for a robust, coordinated approach to countering its threats. Participating nations shared their on-ground experiences and best practices to address these challenges effectively. The meeting also set the foundation for upcoming activities, exercises, workshops, and meetings under the current cycle.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh delivered the keynote address during the inaugural session, highlighting the transnational nature of terrorism and India’s proactive role in countering it. He recalled India’s contributions, including the adoption of the Delhi Declaration during its chairmanship of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022.

Other notable attendees included Joint Secretary [International Cooperation (IC)] of the Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad, Additional Director General (IC) of the Indian Army, and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Army’s Counter-Terrorism division.

The heads of delegations from ASEAN member states and ADMM-Plus partners also shared their perspectives on strengthening cooperation and implementing best practices for tackling terrorism in the region. As part of the meeting, delegates participated in a cultural tour to Agra, enhancing diplomatic and cultural ties among participating nations.