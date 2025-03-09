30 startups secure over $355 million in funding this week, up 335 pc

At least 30 startups secured more than $355 million this week, which included three growth-stage and 20 early-stage deals.

This is stupendous growth of at least 355 per cent from the previous week, when the domestic startup ecosystem witnessed $105.87 million in fund-raising by 21 startups.

HR tech platform DarwinBox topped the chart with $140 million in Series D round led by Partners Group and KKR. The round also saw participation from Gravity Holdings.

Edtech platform Leap Finance secured $100 million debt facility from London headquartered-HSBC Bank under its ASEAN Growth Fund. This follows Leap’s $65 million Series E equity round led by Apis Partners last month, taking it total fundraise to over $400 million.

Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho secured $70 million, which was co-led by private equity fund Beams Fintech Fund, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif, via its insurtech fund managed by European investment major Eurazeo.

Meanwhile, 20 early-stage startups secured funding worth $45.02 million, led by revenue AI platform MaxIQ and enterprise tech startup Beacon.li, among others.

Bengaluru-based startups led with 12 deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and others.

Domestic startups raised a total of nearly Rs 13,800 crore ($1.65 billion) in February this year, a 19.5 per cent increase from nearly Rs 11,460 crore ($1.38 billion) in January. The median valuation of these startups in February 2025 stood at Rs 61,216 crore ($83.2 billion).

Over the course of the 2024-25 financial year, Indian startups collectively raised Rs 21,062 crore ($25.4 billion) across 2,200 funding rounds.

Meanwhile, the Indian tech startup ecosystem now ranks second, after the US, in terms of all-time funding raised by companies with women founders, with a total of $26 billion in this space to date. India is home to over 7,000 active women-led startups, accounting for 7.5 per cent of all active startups in the country.