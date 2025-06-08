As UK, US tighten visa rules Indian students exploring new destinations

Indian students’ dreams of studying abroad are being reshaped as the US and the UK introduce tougher immigration and visa policies this year.

Experts say that traditionally what was once a top choice is witnessing a drop in interest as the cost, visa uncertainty, and limited post-study work options in both countries weigh heavily on student decisions. In the US, the Trump administration has paused student visa interviews and expanded rigorous social‑media vetting, placing F‑1, M‑1, and J‑1 visa applicants under heightened scrutiny. Moreover, notable universities like Harvard even faced temporary enrollment restrictions.

Similarly, the UK government has introduced tougher financial thresholds and curtailed post-study opportunities. The popular Graduate Route is being trimmed to an 18‑month stay, and dependants are now largely restricted.

Experts believe that the tougher visa norms have forced the students to look for alternative destinations, such as Germany, Australia, and Canada among other European countries.

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com, a popular study abroad platform, said, “Recent policy changes in the US and UK – stricter visa regulations, increased tuition fees, and uncertain post-study work opportunities – are making it harder for students to finalize their destination.”0

“We recommend students explore alternatives like Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and France, which offer quality education and more stable immigration pathways,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Manish Agarwal, co-founder of PrepInsta, an online learning platform, said that the stricter norms have prompted students to go for an introspection as they are now becoming more and more outcome-focused. “Students today are asking, ‘Will this degree guarantee me a job?’ The focus is shifting to building industry-relevant tech skills and outcome-driven career planning, sometimes even prioritizing upskilling within India first before exploring global opportunities,” he added.