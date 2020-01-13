With the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests across the country, the police on Sunday stopped the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) from waving black flags at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and detained 80 activists.

The activists were taken into custody from ten different areas in the city for trying to show black flags, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar. They were released after legal formalities, he added.

Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jabalpur. As the government continues to assure the citizens that CAA and NRC are not unconstitutional, protests continue across the country mainly led by students. It was during one such protest that students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University were brutally beaten up by the police. On January 5, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were also attacked by masked goons who the police have failed to arrest yet.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC which does not give citizenship to Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The NRC is believed to eliminate citizens of the country if they do not prove their citizenship through certain documents which are yet to be declared by the government.