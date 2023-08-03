After father Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau first PM while in office to separate from wife

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced separation. They have signed a legal agreement, the PM office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The separation marks the end of the couple’s 18-year marriage. Interestingly, Justin Trudeau will be the first prime minister to experience a separation while still in government. His father, former Canada prime minister Pierre Trudeau and mother Margaret Trudeau divorced in 1977 when Pierre Trudeau, was in office.

The National Post claims that Margaret Trudeau moved to New York City while her husband, who was 29 years older to her, remained in Canada. Six years later, she made her divorce petition.

She married Pierre Trudeau in 1971 three years after he became the 15th prime minister of Canada. They divorced in 1984, during his final months in office.

She was the first woman in Canadian history to be the prime minister’s mother and wife. Margaret Trudeau, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is a champion for others who suffer from the condition.

Prior to being elected prime minister in 1968, Pierre Trudeau was single. They kept their relationship a secret, so when the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced the prime minister Trudeau’s honeymoon at Alta Lake, British Columbia following a surprise wedding with Margaret in North Vancouver, British Columbia on March 4, 1971, Canadians were surprised. They have an age difference of 29 years.

She was in a romantic relationship with him before getting engaged to the Prime Minister for six months. Except their one public appearance together before getting married.it was a complete secret except to immediate-family members and close friends.

In 1971, Margaret Trudeau (née Sinclair) was only 22 years old when she secretly wed Pierre Trudeau, who was 51 at the time. When they first met, Sinclair was just 18 and they were on the island of Tahiti.

Trudeau later said, “I found her eyes very attractive”.