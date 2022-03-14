Afghanistan’s cash-strapped Washington embassy to shut down in coming week

Without the backing of a recognized government or money to keep the lights on, Afghanistan’s embassy in Washington will be shutting down in the coming week.

The Afghan diplomats, appointed by the former government, are now left with one month to apply for residency or temporary humanitarian parole to remain in the US before being deported as they could be under threat by the Taliban-led government if they return home.

About 25 diplomats of the estimated 100 who worked at the Afghan Embassy in Washington have still not applied for the visas, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday citing two US State Department officials.

After Citibank froze the embassy’s bank accounts to avoid violating American sanctions against the Taliban, the Afghan diplomats were left with no money or savings as they were not paid since October. To survive in the US, they have been living on savings or forced to borrow money, NYT reported.

The Afghan diplomats in the US have been informed via a memo earlier that they would be stripped of their immunity.

Washington’s move comes less than six months after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

The Taliban, who seized power last August, is not recognized by the international community, including the US, and they have not fully gained control of diplomatic missions set up under the previous government.