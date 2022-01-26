Afghan women submit demands to Taliban delegates in Oslo

Afghan women’s rights activists have submitted a paper to the Taliban delegation visiting Norway demanding rights.

Hoda Khamosh, one of the women’s rights representatives at the meeting, called for the release of two female activists who disappeared last week, reported Tolo News.

Another Afghan activist Mahbouba Seraj, who attended the meeting, said the Islamic Emirate should fulfill whatever they promise at the meeting.

“If they continue this way, to tell us something and do something else, that’s when the trust is going to break, completely. When the trust breaks completely, they should remember what happened to the ex-government of Afghanistan. We lost trust with them too. The people of Afghanistan could not find themselves in that government either,” said Mahbouba Seraj.

“Yes, they were listening. I should say that. They really were listening. We gave them a paper. We asked them what we wanted. They took it. They were very, very cordial about it,” she said.

“The representatives of the international community spoke their own concerns over human rights and the rights of women and stressed that the Taliban need to build trust,” said Nazifa Jalali after attending the meeting.

At the same time, Amir Khan Muttaqi said, “We will try and ask about the incident (in which women activists were allegedly arrested by the Taliban). It is not possible in a government that has 40 million citizens that no one gets arrested and jailed and that we can not protect people from harm. It is possible, it is a government, some people are jailed, some people get released. It is not an abnormal action … that only exists in Afghanistan,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi.