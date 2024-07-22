Two women buried in gravel in MP following land dispute

In a freak incident, gravel was dumped on two women protesting against the construction of a road in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh as a result of a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from Hinauta Kothar village in Mangawa area of Rewa.

According to police, the incident resulted from a land dispute between members of a family.

Police said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were opposing the construction of the road alleging that it was being constructed over their leased land.

The other group, led by Gaukaran Pandey and his son Vipin Pandey had called the murram for road construction in the dumper (MP 17 HH 3942).

The two women opposed the construction and went and sat behind the dumper in an attempt to prevent it from throwing the gravel on the ground.

However, the accused allegedly ordered the dumper driver to open the back flap and dump the gravel upon the women. He did so and released the murram.

One of the women got buried neck deep while the other was stuck up to her waist inside the murram. One woman lost consciousness while villagers tried to bring them out of the gravel.

According to Rewa SP Vivek Singh, both women were sent to a hospital and were discharged after treatment.

The SP said police registered a case and arrested one accused, Vipin Pandey. Police were searching for two more accused.

Reacting to the incident, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari accused the BJP state government of failing to provide safety to women. Patwari said the law and order situation in the state was utterly grave and crimes against women were happening unabatedly.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav said the safety of women is the top priority of the state government. He warned that anyone committing a crime against women would not be spared and the harshest punishment would be given.