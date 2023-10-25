Indian pilgrims injured in accident in Nepal, driver detained

A group of 13 pilgrims from India encountered an unfortunate accident during their journey in Nepal. Their jeep skidded off the road and plummeted approximately 20 meters in Makaibari, Indrasarobar Rural Municipality-5, Makwanpur district. This incident occurred on a Tuesday morning.

All the injured individuals hail from India, and they were swiftly transported to Kathmandu for necessary medical care, as informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Laxmi Bhandari. The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the authorities. The jeep had been en route to Kathmandu from Birgunj.

The vehicle, carrying 12 Indian pilgrims along with a Nepali driver, overturned when it was about 25 kilometers west of Kathmandu. The accident transpired near the Matatirtha area, situated in Makawanpur district. The jeep had been journeying from Birgunj, a town in southern Nepal.

The injured passengers were promptly conveyed to Kathmandu to receive the required medical attention. Authorities have detained the 25-year-old driver, Anil Kumar Sah, for further investigation.

The Indian nationals had embarked on a pilgrimage tour of the Kathmandu Valley, coinciding with the Hindu festival Vijaya Dashami.

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated one. In a previous occurrence that took place in August of the same year, six Indian pilgrims lost their lives in a road accident in Nepal’s Bara district. The bus, which was carrying Indian pilgrims and en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu, met with a mishap near Churiamai in Bara.

According to the local police, the bus overturned and plunged approximately 50 meters down a road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple in Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22, along the East-West Highway. This unfortunate event occurred at around 2 am.

The police were able to identify the deceased Indian nationals as originating from India’s Rajasthan State. Tragically, a Nepali citizen also lost their life in this tragic accident, as stated by the police authorities.