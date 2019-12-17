At least nine people were dead and many injured after a three-car along a highway in the early hours of Tuesday in Cardona in town in Rizal province, east of Manila, according to police.

The accident took place around 5:30 am, local time that involved a dump truck, a trailer truck and a passenger jeepney, police said.

The brake of one of the trucks may have failed while negotiating a curve, causing it to plunge into several houses on a ravine, while the other truck collided with a jeepney, according to the police.

Among the dead was the driver of the truck that fell into the ravine.

The jeepneys, the elongated, flatbed passenger commuter vehicle, are the most iconic and popular mode of public transport in the Philippines.

On Sunday, an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

This year, Philippines has been struck by several high-intensity earthquakes, with the most deadly tremor hitting Pampanga province in April, which killed 16 people and another in Batanes in July, which resulted in nine deaths.