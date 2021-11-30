81 new dengue cases, 2 more deaths reported in Pakistan’s Punjab

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province reported 81 new dengue fever cases and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the province has recorded 25,094 cases, including 145 deaths, since the start of this year.

The official added that 58 of the total 81 cases were reported from the provincial capital of Lahore, the hotspot of dengue cases in the country this year. The overall tally of Lahore district alone has reached 17,906 since the outbreak of the disease this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the health department, at least 808 patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the province.

Punjab’s provincial government has launched a massive anti-dengue campaign across the province.