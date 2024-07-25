Logo

Logo

# World

Singapore reports 13 deaths due to dengue in H1

Singapore reported over 10,000 dengue infections as of July 20, more than the total number of dengue cases last year.

IANS | New Delhi | July 25, 2024 11:45 am

Singapore reports 13 deaths due to dengue in H1

[Representational Photo : file photo]

Singapore recorded six deaths due to dengue infection from April to June, bringing the total dengue death toll to 13 in the first half of this year, the National Environment Agency said.

The quarterly surveillance data showed that 4,090 dengue cases were reported in the second quarter, a decrease of 20.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Singapore reported over 10,000 dengue infections as of July 20, more than the total number of dengue cases last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Dengue situation in Kolkata under contro

The dengue situation in Kolkata is under control in Kolkata till now with the city registering fewer cases as compared to that of the last year, informed the officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation yesterday.