At least six people were injured on Friday after two huge cruise liners collided off the eastern coast of Mexico, according to reports.

The ships crashed into each other during rough sea conditions close to the resort port of Cozumel, the report said.

Dramatic footage of the clash showed one-liner crumpling into the second, wiping out railings, windows and interiors.

“Oh my God, look at that ship!” an onlooker can be heard saying in the video.

Both boats belonged to Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator.

The company said that one ship, the 3,000-passenger Carnival Glory, was moving into port when it clashed with the Carnival Legend, which can hold 2,000 travellers.

“Carnival Glory was manoeuvring to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship”, the spokesperson further added.

One of the passengers Jordan Moseley told the Reuters news agency that he was eating breakfast on the Carnival Legend when he felt the crash.

“All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place,” he added.