At least six people, including three minors, were injured on Friday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side, according to the police.

The shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, police said in a release in the early hours of Saturday. No arrests have been made yet.

A 14-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

The girl suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, lower backside and leg, while the woman suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, head and stomach. The man suffered multiple wounds to his leg.

The release said that the circumstances leading to the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was armed with a handgun but didn’t say whether she fired the weapon.

The shooting took place at the Parkway Gardens housing complex, according to the local media.

Last year, at least two people were killed and dozens injured in Chicago as the city embraced a violent start to the weekend.

In 2017, eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.