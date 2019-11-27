A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday and was felt in other parts of the country, according to officials.

“It was a major earthquake, the whole island shook but fortunately so far no damage has been reported,” Crete regional governor Stavros Arnaoutakis told state TV ERT.

The Athens Observatory said the quake struck at 9:23 am (0723 GMT) and had a depth of over 70 kilometres (44 miles).

The tremor was felt a day after a 6.4 -magnitude earthquake in Albania that has left more than 20 dead and hundreds injured.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, right after the Albania quake, a 5.4-magnitude shock hit Bosnia.

Last month, a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Zakynthos that caused minor damage to the port and some buildings but no one was injured.

In July 2017, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that left two people dead on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.