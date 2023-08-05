6.0-magnitude quake jolts off Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology…
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Friday evening but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The quake happened at 18:48 p.m. Jakarta time, with its epicentre being 117 km southeast of Bolaang Mongondow Timur (East Bolaang Mongondow) district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the geophysics agency.
The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.
