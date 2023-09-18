“50 Balmain pieces stolen” just days before Paris Fashion Week

Fifty items from the French luxury fashion brand Balmain’s new collection were stolen days before its Paris Fashion Week show. The company’s creative director Olivier Rousteing informed that his driver told him about the theft.

The Paris Fashion Week will be held between September 25 and October 3. Balmain’s show is scheduled in the French capital on September 27.

Olivier Rousteing took to his Instagram handle and posted about the mishap on Saturday, “This morning I woke up with the smile , starting the fittings for my next show at 9 am and this is what happened…50 Balmain pieces stolen. Our delivery was hijacked. The camion got stolen . Thank god , the driver is safe. So many people worked so hard to make this collection happened. We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful. So many workers , suppliers , my team and I . Please be safe , this is the world we are living in. Love you my Balmain team and we won’t give up. Love you OR.”

He mentioned, “Today (Saturday) I went to the office at 9 am waiting for the last pieces for our show, our Balmain show in September. I was starting to create some looks with my team and our driver called us and said that he was hijacked by a group of people. More than 50 Balmain pieces stolen. He was driving from the airport to the Balmain headquarter. This is so unfair.”

“My team and I have worked very hard. We will work even harder, day and night, just like our suppliers, but this is so disrespectful. I wanted to share this with you to remind you, don’t take anything for guaranteed and please be safe. This is the world we are living in,” added Rousteing, who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011.

Italian fashion designer and businesswoman, Donatella Versace commented on Rousteing’s post, “Sending you all my love. I know that you and your creativity will be able to overcome this!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRNE0ZMzv4/

Olivier Rousteing is a French fashion designer. He has worked with several well-known celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Björk, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown and helped the French luxury fashion house to achieve new heights.

Balmain is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain (1914-1982). It has 16 monobrand stores in New York City, London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and Milan’s Via Montenapoleone.